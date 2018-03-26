Whitwell Middle School Paper Clips

WHITWELL, Tenn. (WDEF) – 20 years ago, the Principal of Whitwell Middle School wanted to teach the students about tolerating, and respecting other cultures.

In 1998, Principal Linda Hooper sent some teachers to a teacher training course in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

They began teaching the students about the Holocaust.

A student suggested the group try to collect six million paper clips, one for each of the six million Jewish Holocaust victims.

The group set up a web page asking for help collecting the paper clips.

By end of school year, the group had collected about 100,000 paper clips

Now, two decades later, the school is still teaching its kids about different cultures.