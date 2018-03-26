Three Mocs compete for starting quarterback position

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — UTC Football finishes up its spring season this week. Still a lot of questions surround who exactly will start under center for the Mocs this season.

Last year, sophomore Nick Tiano and freshman Cole Copeland just about split the season after senior Alejandro Bennefield was suspended.

- Advertisement -

Copeland finished the season for the Mocs, making his way in the UTC record books.

But now Tiano is healthy, and the Mocs have JUCO transfer Chris James to make it a three-way fight for QB.

“I feel good,” Tiano said. “You know, me and Cole come out and push each other every day. And the other guys in the room, we’re all pushing each other. It’s the best thing for us. We all love each other. You know, we all want what’s best for the team. I think it’s the best thing, you know the competition. We gotta bring it every day, each one of us, and I think that drives us and it drives everyone around us.”

James sat out spring practice after injuring his hand.