Randy Boyd tells Chattanooga Republicans why he wants to be Governor

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – One of the Republican candidates for Governor is campaigning in Chattanooga.

Randy Boyd spoke at the Pachyderm Club lunch today.

- Advertisement -

Boyd served as Governor Haslam’s Special Advisor on Higher Education.

He spearheaded the state’s Drive to 55 workforce development program, and the Tennessee Promise scholarship program.

He wants to continue to push these programs and others to help provide a trained workforce in the state.

Related Article: Governor Candidate Randy Boyd visits Chattanooga

“We want to continue growing our economy. We’re blessed to have the lowest debt in the country, right now per capita, and the way we do that is continue to keep costs low, while continuing to drive the economy, and the way we do that is continue to bring jobs in the state. How we bring jobs is making sure we have the best educated workforce in the country.”

Boyd says he wants to make sure everyone has access to the Tennessee Promise program.