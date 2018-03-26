Police arrest attempted pharmacy robber in East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – It may have looked like a first time robbery attempt, but investigators say this wasn’t their only hold up attempt.

At 10:18 Monday morning, East Ridge Police responded to an armed robbery call at the Rapid RX Pharmacy on Ringgold Road.

A clerk said the would-be robber handed her a note demanding drugs.

But the clerk took her time, so the suspect fled on foot.

Chattanooga Police captured the robber plus some accomplices a short time later.

Investigators say the group committed two other robberies in Chattanooga.