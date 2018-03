Ooltewah-(WDEF-TV) Ooltewah jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held on to beat Cleveland 7-6 on a cool Monday evening at Ooltewah high school. The Owls took advantage of several Blue Raider miscues early on. Cleveland had two errors in the bottom of the first, and the Owls scored three runs on wild pitches in that first inning.

Oolltewah added another run in the second on an RBI single from Caleb Huskin.