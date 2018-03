CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Teenager faces animal cruelty charges in the death of a kitten.

19 year old Jacquez Devin Fields of Dalton was charged Thursday night with aggravated cruelty to animals.

He told officers that he kicked the kitten, bouncing it off the ceiling.

But investigators believe it looks more like a strangulation.

The case is still under investigation, and Fields is currently being held on a 12-thousand dollar bond.