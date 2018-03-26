Hamilton County primary election candidates take questions from community members

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – With just over a month away until the Hamilton County primary election, many candidates found themselves at a candidate forum at Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church.

The event was put on by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Chapter and the League of Women Voters of Chattanooga

“We want people to meet the candidates ask all their questions, find out what their positions are on the issues that are really important to them, and then take that information and go out and vote,” League of Women Voters of Chattanooga Co-President Lisa Bilbrey Hyder said.

“We want everyone to walk away feeling and knowing that their vote actually counts,” National Coalition of 100 Black Women Chapter President Deborah Flagg said.

14 candidates from various races including county mayor and commission introduced themselves then took questions from the audience.

Several residents came to the event like Ryan Lloyd, who wanted to learn a little more about the people on the ballot.

“Local elections a lot of times don’t get enough attention and I think that they have a big impact on us and also because it’s something that a lot of people don’t participate in and your vote really can make a difference,” Lloyd said.

Many questions asked to the candidates focused on schools.

Those included how to keep schools safe, should teachers be armed, and how to bridge the gap between the government and schools.

“There are some who believe that education is the most important thing, and I believe education is important, the money be put in there how we go about educating our kids is very important,” Eddie Holmes said.

Residents were able to get a taste of some who will be on the ballot in May, but not everyone.

All the candidates were invited, but some were not present.

It might also be important to note that there are some candidates running unopposed in the primary.

There will be another forum in July, which will be after the primary and before the general election.