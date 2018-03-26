Dalton man arrested for allegedly strangling cat

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police arrested 19-year-old Jacquez Devin Fields of Dalton after allegedly strangling a kitten.

The police report says the kitten died a “agonizing death” after suffering sevreal broken bones and abuse.

It all began at 3716 Shamrock Drive in Chattanooga Friday, where police say they assisted McKamey Animal Center officers in a cruelty-to-animals call.

Chattanooga police then arrested Fields for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Fields admitted he kicked the kitten the previous night, causing it to hit the ceiling.

But after investigators examined the body, they found holes in Fields’ story.

“The wounds on the cat were not consistent with the statements that we received,” said Jamie McAloon, McKamey’s executive Director.

Those wounds included broken bones, skull fractures and bleeding eyes.

Examiners say these injuries are consistent with strangulation.

“There’s a lot of different types of cruelty,” McAloon said. “There’s malicious intent, which we surmise this could possibly be the case here.”

Fields has a history. In 2015, he was arrested in Whitfield County on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges after assaulting a classmate.

McAloon says the important thing is to call if you think any animal is being neglected or abused.

“People are like, ‘Well,I don’t want to get involved,’ but we have a tip line for that. You can just call and give us the address. We don’t even know who you are. Just at least call to give us a heads up, so we can go check, have a conversation with the owner, maybe even change the whole behavior so that we don’t have to be back there again. So, that’s the most important step, the first one is call. Even if, if you’re thinking there’s something wrong, there’s something wrong.”

If you want to report any animal neglect or abuse, first contact your local police department.

If you live in Chattanooga, you can anonymous report animal abuse situations by calling (405) 305-6508. You can also contact McKamey by emailing jmcaloon@mckameyanimalcenter.org or calling (423) 305-6500.