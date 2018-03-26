A new biography asks, “Who is Tiger Woods?”

A new biography, “Tiger Woods” (published by Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS), uncovers new information about the life and career of one of the greatest athletes ever. The co-authors, investigative journalist Armen Keteyian and Sports Illustrated writer Jeff Benedict, did more than 400 interviews with people close to Woods.

Appearing on “CBS This Morning,” Keteyian said their goal in writing the book was to understand Woods.

“The predominant question for both Jeff and I was, ‘Who is Tiger Woods?’ To understand Tiger, you really have to go back to the beginning, and really to his grandparents on his father’s side, on Earl’s side. That was really our mission: to take the whole arc of his life,” he said.

“There have been a number of books written about Tiger, but they were all kind of segmented into certain parts of his life. Jeff and I tried to do this 360-degree view.

“When you start with that question, ‘Who is Tiger Woods,’ the other question is the price of fame and the price of genius.”

The book goes in depth to explore Tiger’s relationship with his parents, Earl and Kultida Woods.

Born in Thailand, Kutilda (also known as Tida) came to America knowing little of the language or culture, Benedict said: “She marries a man who was married when he married her, who was very unfaithful. So, from the very beginning she sort of swept into this situation in a relationship and in a country that’s very foreign to her.”

She gave to birth to Tiger, her only child, in 1975. “It happens right when her husband is taking up the sport of golf, and he’s basically living in the garage when he’s not at work, and the baby starts coming in and sitting in the high chair and watching his dad hit golf balls,” Benedict said.

“So for her to have time with her son, she sits next to him in the high chair and in between hits puts food in his mouth, Gerber baby food or whatever it is. To me, if you look at formation of this young man, it all starts right there.”

Keteyian and Benedict believe the disparaging language that Earl (who died in 2006) used towards his son had a lasting impact.

“Tiger’s inability to show gratitude, apologize or express appreciation was rooted in his upbringing. His mother pampered him like a prince; his father rarely uttered the words ‘thank you’ or ‘I’m sorry,'” they write in the book.

“Earl is a guy, I think, who felt like they were entitled,” Benedict said. “When he recognized that his son had a talent that no one else had — I mean, there were certain things about Tiger that he just had, and then there were other parts of him that I think were taught to him by the way he was raised — but there was no question he had talent that was, I think, God-given. He was born with certain abilities that were honed by the way he was raised.

“But once they got out on the circuit as a junior golfer — and the equivalent of Little League and Peewee Football for him was golf tournaments, where he’s crushing everyone — his dad just expected when they went to people’s homes and tournaments, they were the best and should be treated that way. But [Tiger] didn’t see, ‘Thank you, we appreciate you.’ He never saw that.”

“His dad predicted at a very early age that he would be the greatest to ever play the game,” said co-host Gayle King.

“‘The chosen one,'” said Benedict. “Imagine that on your shoulders growing up.”

Last year Tiger wrote a book in which he talked about the disparaging language that his father used towards him. “I have two sons and two daughters,” said Benedict. “When I read that language, the first I thought was, wow, I can’t imagine speaking that way to one of my children and expecting that that’s going to make them do better. But Tiger looks back and reflects on that now and says it helped make him who he is on the golf course. That’s one of the reasons he’s so hard to beat.”

Keteyian says that the golf star once considered remote and inaccessible has changed.

“I think it changed starting last year about this time, when he found himself on the side of a road in Florida with one helluva rock star cocktail of opioids in his system,” he said. “That was the bottom for Tiger. And because of his kids, and because he’s now healthy for the first time in five years — but he’s spiritually healthy and emotionally healthy for the first time, I think, in his life.”

Why? “I think because what happened on that Florida road was a complete wake-up call for him. And I think now he sees his children, he does not want to have the life that he had with his parents for his kids.”

