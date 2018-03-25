Weather Update: Sunday Evening’s Forecast – March 25, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Some Of The Weekend Will Be Unsettled.

Lows Monday morning will fall into the low 40s. A mostly cloudy, chilly day for Monday highs only in the low 50s. A few passing showers possible Monday, but mainly dry.

A gradual warm up expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with lots of clouds.

Highs Tuesday will be around 60° and Wednesday around 70°.

A cold front will bring soaking rain and scattered thunderstorms late Wednesday through Thursday. Some places could see a couple of inches of rain.

Temperatures remain in the mid and upper 60s through the end of the week and into next weekend.

Early look ahead to Easter weekend, looks dry with a few more clouds around on Sunday.