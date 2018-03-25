Two lawyers not joining Trump legal team after all

Joseph diGenova, a former U.S. attorney, and Victoria Toensing, his wife and law partner, will not be joining the legal team representing President Trump in the Russia probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mr. Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow said Sunday morning that “conflicts” prevented the pair from formally joining the legal team, but said they would assist in other areas.

- Advertisement -

“The President is disappointed that conflicts prevent Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing from joining the President’s Special Counsel legal team. However, those conflicts do not prevent them from assisting the President in other legal matters. The President looks forward to working with them,” said Sekulow.

Sekulow had announced diGenova’s addition to the legal team last week, saying in a statement that he had “full confidence that he will be a great asset in our representation of the President.”

Mr. Trump denied Sunday morning that he was having trouble finding lawyers to represent him in the Russia probe:

Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case…don’t believe the Fake News narrative that it is hard to find a lawyer who wants to take this on. Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer, though some are conflicted. Problem is that a new…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018