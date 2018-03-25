The art of Takashi Murakami

“DOB’s March” by Takashi Murakami (1995). Acrylic on canvas mounted on board. Collection of Javier and Monica Mora, Miami.

Murakami’s work is largely inspired by his upbringing in Japan, after the Second World War. Born in 1962, he began painting as a teenager at a time when cute, childlike images were gaining popularity. A fan of manga comics and anime, he absorbed those genres into his artwork.