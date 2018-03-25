Strides of March remembers those lost to AIDS

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The 22nd Annual Strides of March was held today at Renaissance Park.

The Strides of March is an opportunity for the community to come together in remembrance of those we’ve lost to AIDS.

- Advertisement -

The group also celebrated how far the medical industry as come in the battle against HIV.

They’ve raised more than $50,000 so far this year.

Related Article: Veterans honored at Chattanooga National Cemetery

Chattanooga CARES works to help the more than 700 HIV positive clients in the greater Chattanooga area.