Soddy-Daisy Police promote Thumbs Down to Texting and Driving campaign

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Soddy-Daisy Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to promote the fourth annual Thumbs Down to Texting and Driving campaign during the month of April.

April is nationally recognized as Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Agencies participate in the campaign by promoting safe driving habits and increasing awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.

Throughout April, the THSO will use #ThumbsDownTN to promote the campaign via social media.

“DRIVE NOW, TEXT LATER” said Public Information Officer Pam Weathers, “YOUR LIFE IS WORTH MORE THAN A TEXT MESSAGE.”

In 2017, there were 24,781 traffic crashes statewide where distracted driving was a contributing factor, according to the Tennessee Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN).

Of those crashes, 120 were fatal.

“Texting and driving is a serious issue,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “The slightest distraction could lead to a fatal crash. We caution all drivers to remain focused and alert at all times. The THSO and law enforcement partners are cracking down on distracted driving in our shared mission to Drive to Zero Fatalities across Tennessee.”

For more information visit about texting while driving, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org/distracteddriving.