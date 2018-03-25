CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — H&R Block hosted National Shred Day today with free events nationwide – two of them were held in our area.

This was a free event that they hold around tax time to make sure that people properly dispose of their sensitive documents to prevent identity theft.

If you missed this event, don’t worry, our Bi-Annual Shred-It Day is just around the corner!

News 12 partners with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and AARP to provide this free event.

It will be held at the Sheriff’s Office Annex on Dayton Blvd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 7th.

There will also be free coffee that you can enjoy with one of the deputies.