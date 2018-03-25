Sale of snack company Snyder’s-Lance could close soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The maker of Lance peanut butter sandwich crackers and Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels is set to be taken over by one of the largest U.S. packaged food companies.

Charlotte-based snack maker Snyder’s-Lance Inc. says shareholders overwhelmingly approved its planned sale to Camden, New Jersey-based Campbell Soup Co. and the deal is set to close Monday.

Snyder’s-Lance said more than 99 percent of votes cast at a special meeting Friday backed the $4.9 billion sale announced in December.

Campbell Soup said the acquisition would allow it to expand its distribution channels in the crowded snack market.

Snyder’s-Lance is the product of the 2010 merger of Pennsylvania-based Snyder’s of Hanover and Lance, a snack company the Charlotte Observer reported started in 1913 by selling roasted peanuts on the North Carolina city’s streets.

