Mocs Football show off skills at Spring Showcase

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — UT-Chattanooga football back on the gridiron, reminding us just how much we’ve missed football. Unfortunately, we still have 159 days until opening day, but Saturday, all our favorite Mocs showing us what we have to look forward to.

The blue and gold running through the usual practice drills and capping the day off with a scrimmage.

The running game a bright point for the Mocs today, but the offense struggled in the redzone.

Coach Tom Arth says he liked what he saw from his guys, but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.

“I think we got great work, situationally,” Coach Arth said. “Our players really were locked in to those critical moments and we executed fairly well. You know some the defense did a little bit better with, some the offense did. But overall I was really pleased. We came out relatively injury free, got a lot of great work. There’s going to be some things that we have to work on moving forward you know these next few practices but all in all I think it was a very positive day.

The Mocs have two more practices before the end of the spring season.