Maryland woman charged with killing her great-grandmother

WHEATON, Md. (AP) – A 22-year-old Maryland woman has been charged in the killing of her 80-year-old great-grandmother.

Montgomery County police said Shannon Marci Jefferson Lozano is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Doris Elizabeth Shelton. Lozano was ordered jailed without bond and is expected to appear in court Monday.

The Washington Post reports that Shelton was found unresponsive Friday afternoon by her husband, who told police he saw his great-granddaughter running away. Lozano lived in Wheaton with her great-grandparents.

Montgomery police said officers from the Maryland-National Capital Park Police apprehended Lozano a short distance from the house. Police said that while being questioned, Lozano “made a statement implicating herself in the assault of her great-grandmother.”

Police didn’t disclose a motive.

Court records said Shelton suffered blunt-force trauma and multiple cutting injuries.

