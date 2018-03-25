Lone dog: No. 11 Loyola joins list of regulars at Final Four



The Final Four will feature three teams that need no introduction and one from out of nowhere.

Though this year’s NCAA Tournament produced the biggest upset in the history of the event along with a seemingly endless string of unexpected results, the season’s last weekend will look a lot like it has over the last handful of years.

In one of Saturday’s semifinals, it’s a barnburner of a matchup between top-seeded programs with rich histories: Villanova vs. Kansas.

In the other, it’s an upstart vs. another school that knows this road: No. 11 Loyola-Chicago vs. No. 3 Michigan.

Remarkable as Loyola’s run has been, this will mark the fifth time in the last six seasons that three teams seeded 1 through 4 have been joined by another seeded 7 or higher.

