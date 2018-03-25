Chattanooga Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting after the victim arrived at a local hospital.

According to the Department, 21-year-old Duane Graham arrived at a hospital around 3:30 a.m. suffering from two gunshot wounds to his right arm.

Chattanooga Police say Graham refused to provide any details to officers about the incident.

Police do not know where the shooting occurred.

According to police, Graham’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

The Violent Crimes Bureau is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.