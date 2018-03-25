2 Cherokee County men facing drug charges

By
Christina Reuille
-
0

CHEROKEE COUNTY, North Carolina (WDEF) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Eugene Mcclure of Marble, NC and 36-year-old Timothy Robert Norton of Candler, NC are facing drug charges.

Officials say detectives received information about Mcclure having stolen property and drugs in a home in their area.

- Advertisement -

The Sheriff’s Office says detectives obtained a search warrant and found 117 grams of Methamphetamine as well as 2 bottles of suspected steroids, and numerous other drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both are being held on a $110,000 bond and are expected in Cherokee County District Court on Tuesday.

In a press release, Sheriff Palmer said, “This was a pretty fair amount of dope taken off the street, the little over 4 ounces or nearly a quarter pound has an approximate street value of a little over $10,000.00. Good working with Probation and Parole to take these two down.”

Sheriff Palmer asks if you should have any information concerning this case call the sheriff’s office.

You Might Also Like