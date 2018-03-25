2 Cherokee County men facing drug charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, North Carolina (WDEF) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Eugene Mcclure of Marble, NC and 36-year-old Timothy Robert Norton of Candler, NC are facing drug charges.

Officials say detectives received information about Mcclure having stolen property and drugs in a home in their area.

- Advertisement -

The Sheriff’s Office says detectives obtained a search warrant and found 117 grams of Methamphetamine as well as 2 bottles of suspected steroids, and numerous other drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both are being held on a $110,000 bond and are expected in Cherokee County District Court on Tuesday.

In a press release, Sheriff Palmer said, “This was a pretty fair amount of dope taken off the street, the little over 4 ounces or nearly a quarter pound has an approximate street value of a little over $10,000.00. Good working with Probation and Parole to take these two down.”

Related Article: Man in Cherokee County arrested for meth trafficking

Sheriff Palmer asks if you should have any information concerning this case call the sheriff’s office.