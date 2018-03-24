Weather Update: Saturday Evening Forecast – March 24, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Some Of The Weekend Will Be Unsettled.

Mostly cloudy skies through the late afternoon with a few spotty showers. More widespread showers and possibly a rumble of thunder will move through Saturday night with lows near 55.

Lots of clouds, but mainly dry Sunday with highs in the low 60s. We may cool down later in the afternoon and evening some. Lows Sunday night will fall well into the 40’s. A mostly cloudy, chilly day for Monday highs only near 52.

A gradual warm up expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with our next cold front bringing showers and storms most likely for next Thursday.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:41am & 7:54pm

Typical Highs & Lows: 66 & 42