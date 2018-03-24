March for Our Lives 2018 — schedule of cities and events

Last Updated Mar 24, 2018 10:39 AM EDT
WASHINGTON — People in more than 800 cities across the country — and the globe — are expected to rally Saturday at March for Our Lives events, representing a movement that has picked up steam after a deadly shooting last month at a Florida high school. Organizers in Washington, D.C., alone are hoping to draw half a million people.
The movement to speak out against gun violence — and call for stricter gun control measures — was sparked largely by the outspokenness of a handful of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed in the deadly Feb. 14 shooting. Many of them believe Congress and White House leadership have not done enough, so they’re taking to the streets.
Here is a list of where people are marching Saturday, and when. All times are local:
Washington, D.C.
Time: 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Location: The intersection of Pennsylvania Ave., NW and 3rd Street, NW
New York City (Manhattan)
Time: The march begins at 12 p.m., although organizers have asked people to gather at 10 a.m. An 11 a.m. rally will feature speeches from survivors of gun violence.
Location: Central Park West at West 72nd St. The march will travel along Central Park West, across Central Park South, to Sixth Ave., then turn south at Sixth St. towards 43rd St.
Los Angeles
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: 603 S. Spring St.
San Francisco
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: San Francisco Civic Center Plaza (335 McAllister St.)
Seattle
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Cal Anderson Park (1635 11th Ave.)
Las Vegas
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: 361 Symphony Park
Indianapolis
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: West Washington St.
Cincinatti
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: 801 Plum St.
Portland
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: North Park Blocks
Chicago
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Union Park (1501 W Randolph St.)
Houston
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Tranquility Park (400 Rusk St.)
Dallas
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Dallas City Hall (1500 Marilla St.)
San Antonio
Time: Noon
Location: 100 Military Plaza
Austin
Time: Noon
Location: 301 West 2nd St.
Phoenix
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: 1700 West Washington St.
Denver
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: 14th Ave. and Banncock
Philadelphia
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Location: 5th & Market St. to Lombard Circle at Columbus Blvd.
Pittsburgh
Time: Noon
Location: 436 Grant St.
Boston
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Madison Vocational High School (75 Malcolm X Blvd.)
Raleigh
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: End At Halifax Mall
Charlotte
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: E. 8th St. and N. Brevard St.
Richmond
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: 1000 Mosby St.
Parkland, Fla.
Time: 10 a.m. local time
Location: Pine Trails Park (10555 Trails End)
New Orleans
Time: 12 p.m.
Location: 700 Elysian Fields Ave.
Atlanta
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd.
St. Louis
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: 1820 Market St.
Milwaukee
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: 901 9th St.
Madison
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: State St.
Nashville
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: 10 Public Square
This list is being updated. Please check back for additional listings.
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.