March for Our Lives 2018 — schedule of cities and events

WASHINGTON — People in more than 800 cities across the country — and the globe — are expected to rally Saturday at March for Our Lives events, representing a movement that has picked up steam after a deadly shooting last month at a Florida high school. Organizers in Washington, D.C., alone are hoping to draw half a million people.

The movement to speak out against gun violence — and call for stricter gun control measures — was sparked largely by the outspokenness of a handful of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed in the deadly Feb. 14 shooting. Many of them believe Congress and White House leadership have not done enough, so they’re taking to the streets.

Here is a list of where people are marching Saturday, and when. All times are local:

Washington, D.C.

Time: 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Location: The intersection of Pennsylvania Ave., NW and 3rd Street, NW

New York City (Manhattan)

Time: The march begins at 12 p.m., although organizers have asked people to gather at 10 a.m. An 11 a.m. rally will feature speeches from survivors of gun violence.

Location: Central Park West at West 72nd St. The march will travel along Central Park West, across Central Park South, to Sixth Ave., then turn south at Sixth St. towards 43rd St.

Los Angeles

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: 603 S. Spring St.

San Francisco

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: San Francisco Civic Center Plaza (335 McAllister St.)

Seattle

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Cal Anderson Park (1635 11th Ave.)

Las Vegas

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 361 Symphony Park

Indianapolis

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: West Washington St.

Cincinatti

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: 801 Plum St.

Portland

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: North Park Blocks

Chicago

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Union Park (1501 W Randolph St.)

Houston

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Tranquility Park (400 Rusk St.)

Dallas

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Dallas City Hall (1500 Marilla St.)

San Antonio

Time: Noon

Location: 100 Military Plaza

Austin

Time: Noon

Location: 301 West 2nd St.

Phoenix

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 1700 West Washington St.

Denver

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: 14th Ave. and Banncock

Philadelphia

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: 5th & Market St. to Lombard Circle at Columbus Blvd.

Pittsburgh

Time: Noon

Location: 436 Grant St.

Boston

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Madison Vocational High School (75 Malcolm X Blvd.)

Raleigh

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: End At Halifax Mall

Charlotte

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: E. 8th St. and N. Brevard St.

Richmond

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 1000 Mosby St.

Parkland, Fla.

Time: 10 a.m. local time

Location: Pine Trails Park (10555 Trails End)

New Orleans

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: 700 Elysian Fields Ave.

Atlanta

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd.

St. Louis

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 1820 Market St.

Milwaukee

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 901 9th St.

Madison

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: State St.

Nashville

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: 10 Public Square

This list is being updated. Please check back for additional listings.