Hundreds gather in Coolidge Park for ‘March for our Lives’

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Thousands of students, teachers and other concerned citizens marched across the country today carrying signs to say “enough” to gun violence as part of the ‘March for our Lives’ movement.

Students at Coolidge Park honored the #FallenFive who were killed in a terror attack here in Chattanooga. They then read the names of people under 21 killed by gun violence this year in #Chattanooga #NoogaStrong #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/3PCit47i8T — Amber Worthy (@AWorthyNews) March 24, 2018

In fact hundreds participated here in Chattanooga. A local march took place at Coolidge Park.

This is how they say you can participate. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/LljNEOK9oz — Amber Worthy (@AWorthyNews) March 24, 2018

A group of students from Chattanooga say they will meet with Governor Bill Haslam on April 2nd.

They are hoping to encourage him to take a stand against arming teachers and for banning assault rifles.