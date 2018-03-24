Hundreds gather in Coolidge Park for ‘March for our Lives’

By
Christina Reuille
-
0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Thousands of students, teachers and other concerned citizens marched across the country today carrying signs to say “enough” to gun violence as part of the ‘March for our Lives’ movement.

In fact hundreds participated here in Chattanooga. A local march took place at Coolidge Park.

A group of students from Chattanooga say they will meet with Governor Bill Haslam on April 2nd.

They are hoping to encourage him to take a stand against arming teachers and for banning assault rifles.

