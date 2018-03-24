Hearing set on Canelo Alvarez positive drug test

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canelo Alvarez will have to explain how he tested positive for performance enhancing drugs if his May 5 middleweight title rematch with Gennady Golovkin is to go forward.

- Advertisement -

The Nevada Athletic Commission has suspended the Mexican superstar pending the April 10 hearing on his two positive tests for Clenbuterol. Alvarez does not have to appear at the hearing in Las Vegas, though his representatives do.

The rematch of the September fight that ended in a draw has been highly anticipated in boxing circles, and will make both fighters millions of dollars. While Alvarez is technically suspended, the only real meaning of the suspension is that there will be a hearing on the positive tests since the fight is not scheduled until May 5 at the T-Mobile arena on the Las Vegas Strip.

Golovkin blasted Alvarez earlier in the week for the positive test, saying he did not think it came from contaminated meat. He also accused Alvarez of taking performance-enhancing drugs for their first fight, which ended in a controversial draw.

Alvarez’s promoter, Golden Boy Promotions, issued a statement saying the fighter respects the process and that the case will be made that the positive tests occurred because of contaminated meat. The statement claimed Alvarez has tested clean more than 90 times and would not intentionally take a banned substance.

Alvarez moved up to middleweight for the first fight with Golovkin, and looked measurably bigger than he had at 154 pounds.

Golovkin’s camp has indicated it wants the fight to go forward but on an even playing field.