Fight at Silverdale Jail

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation at Silverdale Detention Center after a fight.

Saturday night, around 10:30 pm, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a fight had occurred in one of the cell blocks at the Silverdale Jail.

CoreCivic is on scene and we are working to learn more about the altercation and the condition of their inmates.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond wishes to advise the public that he and Chief Deputy Allen Branum, along with various members of the Command and Corrections Division staff were immediately notified and briefed of the situation by CoreCivic personnel.

HCSO investigators are currently on scene conducting a criminal investigation.