CFC Hold Fan Party to Unveil 2018 Jerseys

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The CFC unveiled their new jerseys for the upcoming season on Friday, and the annual event has turned into a party at the First Tennessee Pavilion.

Said CFC general manager Sean McDaniel:”We’ve played a couple of games already, but really this is the beginning of the season. We’ve sold hundreds and hundreds of jerseys before people have actually seen it. And tonight we reveal the uniform to them. They’ll pick up their jerseys here, and it’s their 2018 season pass. It’s our tenth season. We kicked our first soccer ball in May of 2009, and here we are 10 seasons later celebrating with thousands of Chattanoogans and Chattahooligans to see the new kit and begin 2018. I think as the CFC has grown, so has Chattanooga. As more fans come out, it’s a testimony to the city itself because the city has grown. The city has changed. We are going to see that tonight.”