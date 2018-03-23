Wichman Monuments, A&R Holdings, LLC announced solution for incomplete customer contracts

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Wichman Monuments, Inc., released a statement says they have entered an agreement with A&R Holdings, LLC to “resolve all the customer contracts which remained incomplete when Wichman Monuments, Inc. closed.”

After a number of complaints and no action from the owner, Wichman Monuments has shut it doors.

As of Friday, March 23, 2018, they say they are transferring all the assets of Wichman Monuments, Inc., to A&R Holdings, LLC.

A&R Holdings, LLC will take over each of the incomplete customer contracts.

This company hopes to complete the resolution of all customer accounts within six months.

They says they will contact area monument manufacturers to discuss arrangements for the completion of as many customer orders as possible.

They plans to refund contract prices to those customers whose orders cannot be completed.

Terrance Jones, associate attorney with the Presley Law Firm says in a press release that, “As I’ve heard from Wichman Monument customers over the past two weeks, I’ve heard and understand that the primary complaint is uncertainty. They just don’t know what is going to happen next regarding the burial markers for their loved ones. It is Mr. Wichman’s hope, and mine, that A&R Holdings will be able to provide more stability regarding those orders and some comfort to the customers as we continue to work towards resolution of those customer accounts.”

The owners of A&R Holdings, LLC have requested to stay anonymous at this time.

The Presley Law Firm plans to continue to work to resolve these customer accounts.

The Law Firm has been provided with copies of all incomplete customer accounts.

To reach them, customers are asked to contact the Presley Law Firm at this email address; settlement@presleylawfirm.com.

The Presley Law Firm represents many small businesses in and around Chattanooga and Northwest Georgia.