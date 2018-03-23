Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – March 23, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Still Chilly With An Unsettled Weekend Ahead !

Expect mostly clear skies to continue through the morning. Cold and frosty again, with lows in the low 30’s & cooler away from the city.

Expect Increasing clouds and continued cool for Friday. Highs will only be near 55. That’s 11 degrees below the usual high which is 66. Some passing showers later Friday night and not as cool, with lows in the low to mid 40’s.

Cloudy and milder for the weekend with showers most likely later Saturday and Saturday night with highs both Saturday and Sunday back in the 60’s. Cloudy and much cooler Monday with some showers possible, and highs only in the low 50’s.

A gradual warm up expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with our next cold front bringing showers and storms most likely for next Thursday.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:42am & 7:54pm

Typical Highs & Lows: 66 & 42