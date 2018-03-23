Two companies vying to provide water system for Signal Mountain

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Residents heard from two companies vying to be the provider for the Town of Signal Mountain water system on Thursday night.

Tennessee American Water and Walden’s Ridge Utility District both submitted plans, in response to the town’s request for proposals.

Tennessee American Water representatives say even though they’re headquartered in New Jersey, they have been in the Chattanooga area for 130 years.

“We make our own decisions as it relates to capital projects and making main repairs and those sort of things. Those are all done locally,” said Daphne Kirksey, with Tennessee American Water.

Ronald West, the general manager of Walden’s Ridge Utility District, says he prefers public utilities over private companies.

“The people that makes our rates live in our communities. We don’t answer to stockholders. Our customers, our rate payers, are our stockholders,” West said.

There will be two more public hearings about this issue.