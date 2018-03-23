Trump to sign spending bill in “news conference” — live updates

President Trump is signing the omnibus spending bill he threatened to veto only hours earlier, congressional and administration sources told CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett and Mr. Trump soon confirmed in a last-minute “news conference.”

“There are a lot of things we shouldn’t have had in this bill,” Mr. Trump said, saying he would sign it for national security reasons.

Mr. Trump told Congress he would “never” sign such a bill again.

I will never sign another bill like this again,” Mr. Trump said. “I’m not going to do it again. Nobody read it. It’s only hours old.”

Mr. Trump shocked Washington Friday morning when he – against every indication from himself and his staff — said he is considering vetoing the bill the Senate passed overnight.

Mr. Trump announced the “news conference” after 12:30 p.m. Friday, sending confused communications staffers scrambling. The White House soon clarified that Mr. Trump would have a press availability to take place of the White House briefing, which was scheduled for 1 p.m.

The president’s threat has thrown what seemed like a done deal into a chaotic situation. Many House and Senate members have already left Washington, D.C., for the week, rendering another vote in both chambers before a shutdown impossible.

