Supreme Court decision could change how DUI prosecution in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Tennessee Supreme Court is set to a hear case that will change how DUI’s are prosecuted in the state.

A local attorney says this case will not trying to hinder the prosecution of those offenders, but more so even the playing field.

Chattanooga Lawyer, Jerry Summers, says that the TBI is headed to appeal a controversial court decision about how prosecutors in Tennessee handle DUIs.

Summers believes, “it’s a potentially unfair tactic” to make the defendant pay for the fee that convicted them.

Summers says a court ruling found that “TBI is currently overseeing an unconstitutional fee system that made the defendants pay for the $250 blood test only if they were convicted.”

The part of the statute that Summers had an issue with is the part that is solely based on the defendant’s conviction.

“I need to take the word conviction out,” says Summers.

He says the money should “put that in the hands of the legislature so that someone is at least supervising it.”

He says, “it’s not supervised by the Tennessee general assembly, I believe there are members of the Tennessee General assembly that do not like that.”

He believe that the TBI should have to go before the committees and request the funds to eliminate the “appearance of impropriety” that you’re paying to help them convicted.

Right now, Summers believes that if money is tied to the conviction rate, it changes the way justice is seen in our society.

“The taxpayers of Tennessee are paying for one (toxicologist) for free for the prosecution and now is that a level playing field? That’s what I think is the bigger question. I’m not trying to get rid of prosecution of DUIs I’m just saying to you in the system of justice in America is based on a level playing field and the statute does not allow fair and equal justice,” says Summers.

I reached out to the TBI to see if there was anything that they could say about this case.

They told me The Attorney General’s office has filed an appeal.

The Attorney General’s Office has not responded. They are set to present the appeal at the end of May.