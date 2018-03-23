Signal Mountain residents concerned after meth discovered in elementary school

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF) – Drugs are something you might never expect to just find.

However, on Friday not only was methamphetamine found, but it was found in inside an elementary school.

“You definitely don’t want. I mean especially kids to find that. You don’t want it to be around kids at all,” Signal Mountain resident Jon Patton said.

According to Signal Mountain Police Detective Jim Tizzio, authorities were notified that a powdery substance was found on a shelf in the library of Nolan Elementary School.

He said the substance was in a sandwich bag wrapped in a paper towel and tested positive for methamphetamine.

“We had a student who located it and brought it to a teacher. They were looked at by EMS and everything and everybody was okay,” Det. Tizzio said.

The incident has some residents concerned, and wondering why something like meth would be in a building filled with young kids.

“That’s pretty disturbing for it being an elementary school and it makes you wonder how it got there,” Signal Mountain resident Dylan Dwyer said.

Though concerned, others are appreciative on how the situation was handled.

Officials said no one was harmed and Officers used a Chattanooga Police K-9 to make sure other drugs weren’t found in the building.

“I’m glad none of the kids were hurt, but the school system was quick to respond as well as local law enforcement, so I was happy with the response over all,” Signal Mountain resident Steve Campbell said.

Detectives are still trying to figure out how the drugs made it in the school and are reviewing security cameras.

One issue, there were no cameras in the library.

According to a Hamilton County Schools Spokesperson, there was a book fair recently in the library.

Police don’t know if that’s how the drugs ended up at the school.

No arrests have been made.