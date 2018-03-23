Senate passes massive spending bill to keep government open

- Advertisement -

The Senate has passed a massive “omnibus” spending package that will fund the government and avert a looming government shutdown. The legislation, which narrowly passed the House on Thursday, spends $1.3 trillion to keep the government open through the end of September.

It passed the Senated with 65 yeas to 32 nays.

It raises both military and domestic spending, leading to support from Republicans and Democrats alike. According to Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney, President Trump supports the legislation and will sign it into law should it pass the Senate.

The bill had its critics, too, though. Sen. Rand Paul objected to the amount of money that the bill spends, what it spends that money on, and the process used to draft the legislation. Numerous House Republicans had similar objections on Thursday, with many of them protesting that they were voting on a bill they had not yet had time to read.

Shame, shame. A pox on both Houses – and parties. $1.3 trillion. Busts budget caps. 2200 pages, with just hours to try to read it. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018

Other senators were also critical of the bill, including Tennessee’s Bob Corker, a Republican. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he called it a “grotesque piece of legislation” that increases deficit spending despite GOP control of the government.

This is a developing story and will be updated.