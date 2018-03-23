UPDATE: Police confirm meth was found at Nolan Elementary

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County Department of Education say a couple Nolan Elementary students found a bag of possibly meth in the library.

Police from Chattanooga and Signal Mountain are searching school.

No students were touched the substance and were not harmed.

It is being investigated by the police department.

 

