UPDATE: Police confirm meth was found at Nolan Elementary

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County Department of Education say a couple Nolan Elementary students found a bag of possibly meth in the library.
Police from Chattanooga and Signal Mountain are searching school.
No students were touched the substance and were not harmed.
It is being investigated by the police department.
HCDE officials confirm that a couple Nolan Elementary students found a bag of possibly meth in the library pic.twitter.com/hgJL5EifTN
— Dorothy Sherman (@DorothyHopeTV) March 23, 2018
Signal Mt. Police say the substance tested positive for meth. They’re investigating the situation. No students were harmed.
— Dorothy Sherman (@DorothyHopeTV) March 23, 2018