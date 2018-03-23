Man reports Scam Alert in Dalton

DALTON, Tenn. (WDEF) – Dalton resident reached out to News 12 about a check scam circulating in Dalton.
He says that he received a check in the mail to wrap his truck and advertise for Starbucks coffee.
They told him to deposit the $2,000 check and withdraw $1,500 of it back out.
He says that they’ve contacted him one to two times a day since he received the check and they are threatening to involve the FBI and CIA.
He has reported this to the Dalton Police Department.
He told us that he wanted to get the word out to protect people from getting scammed.