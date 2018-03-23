Governnment cracking down on SNAP benefit fraud

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee Department of Human Services is teaming up with more law enforcement agencies to catch people illegally using SNAP Benefits.

Officials say State Law Enforcement Bureau agreements between different agencies give investigators more tools to catch business owners who are fraudulently using another person’s SNAP EBT card for profit.

Investigators have access to purchasing information to conduct undercover selling operations.

Inspector General Todd McKinney of TDHS says “Both the USDA and our law enforcement partners depend on us to administer the SNAP program. We have information, human resources, that help them with detection for fraud waste and abuse. So the partnership is important.”

Recently in Knox County, there were three cases against business owners accused of running SNAP fraud operations.