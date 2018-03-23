Citizen Safety Coalition meets at City Hall

By
Amber Worthy
-
0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – he citizens safety coalition met today at the Mayor’s office.

This group of concerned citizens and leaders in the community is growing.

- Advertisement -

They talked about crimes stats and the different things that they are working on to make the streets of Chattanooga safer.

They will meet again on April 27th at the city hall building in the Mayor’s conference room at 3 pm.

Report a Typo
SHARE