Citizen Safety Coalition meets at City Hall

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – he citizens safety coalition met today at the Mayor’s office.
This group of concerned citizens and leaders in the community is growing.
They talked about crimes stats and the different things that they are working on to make the streets of Chattanooga safer.
They will meet again on April 27th at the city hall building in the Mayor’s conference room at 3 pm.
“If you want to solve crimes, you have to solve economic issues”
-Troy Rogers, @Chattanooga_gov Public Safety Coordinator
Powerful sentiments being shared here at the Citizens Safety Coalition meeting. pic.twitter.com/GG1uM0whAh
— Amber Worthy (@AWorthyNews) March 22, 2018