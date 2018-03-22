Weather Update: Thursday’s Forecast – March 22, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Temperatures climbing as we head towards the weekend, and so are the rain chances.

Mostly clear skies early this morning with temperatures down around freezing and even some valleys down into the upper 20s.

Plenty of sunshine in store for the day today. Temperatures will settle into the upper 50s – still below average for this time of year.

Partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows Friday morning in the mid 30’s.

The cool weather will continue through Friday as more clouds move back in and highs return to the upper 50’s.

Temperatures climbing into the 60s by the weekend with showers mostly likely Saturday afternoon.

Showers taper off early Sunday, but clouds will remain. Highs back in the 60s.

After a cooler Monday, more seasonable temperatures should return for much of next week.