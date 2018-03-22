Trump hosts Greek Independence Day celebration

President Trump is hosting a Greek Independence Day celebration at the White House Thursday night, as Congress battles for a spending deal and as the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down more than 700 points after he announced new tariffs on China.

The House has already passed what’s known as an omnibus spending bill, funding the government through September, but the Senate has to pass it before Friday turns into Saturday to avoid a government shutdown. And Mr. Trump’s announcement of new tariffs on China Thursday seemed to send the Dow Jones Industrial Average spiraling downward.

Mr. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are hosting the Greek Independence Day event in the White House’s East Room, although it’s unclear yet who else will be attending. Greek Independence Day marks the first day of the War of Greek Independence in 1821.