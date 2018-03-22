Take part in the Battle of the Badges blood drive

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Like most communities, Chattanooga and surrounding areas frequently see a shortage of blood supplies.

There are blood drives going on daily, and today it involves the first responders who know first hand how important that can be.

The bloodmobile is set up at the fire department training center on Amnicola for Battle of the Badges and the turnout this morning was good.

Bruce Garner with the Chattanooga Fire Dept. says “Less than ten percent of the people who are eligible to donate blood, actually do that, and donating blood is a very simple way to save a life. So, we would appreciate it if you’re watching and you still have time, up until about three o’clock this afternoon, to stop by the Fire Training Center here and uh, and donate a pint.”

There’s a friendly competition between the firefighters and law enforcement officers.

In fact, nobody remembers who won the last time.