Nearly half a million smoke detectors recalled

Nearly 500,000 smoke detectors are being recalled due to a manufacturing defect that could prevent them from detecting smoke, according to federal safety officials.

The recall involves Kiddie dual-sensor smoke alarms models PI2010 and PI9010 that sold nationwide for between $20 and $40.

A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of two smoke detectors and compromise the product’s ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire, the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission said in a news release.

CPSC

Distributed by Walter Kiddie Portable Equipment Co., about 452,000 of the detectors were sold across the U.S. at stores including Home Depot (HD), Walmart (WMT) and Menards, as well as online at Amazon.com (AMZN), ShopKiddie.com and other sites from September 2016 through January 2018.

Another 40,000 were sold in Canada.

Consumers were advised to inspect the alarm through the opening on its side for the presence of a yellow cap. If a yellow cap is seen, consumers should contact Kiddie on how to get a free replacement. If no yellow cap is present, no further action is needed.

Kidde toll-free at 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Kiddie in November recalled 38 million fire extinguishers due to a design flaw that could cause them not to activate during an emergency.