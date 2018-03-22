The Latest: Mom has court appearance in baby smoking case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The Latest on the case of a mother accused of letting her infant daughter smoke marijuana (all times local):

4 p.m.

A judge has ordered a mother accused of helping her 1-year-old daughter smoke marijuana not to have contact with the girl while the case is pending.

Brianna Ashanti Lofton of Raleigh made a brief court appearance Thursday on charges including child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police were alerted to the case after a video of the girl smoking received millions of views on social media.

The Wake County judge set her bond at $100,000.

Lofton said little during the hearing but indicated that she wanted a public defender. The public defender’s office didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment after the hearing.

A prosecutor asked for a higher bond, noting that the 20-year-old Lofton has faced several misdemeanor charges in the past two years, including assault and marijuana possession.

No one answered the door Wednesday at a Raleigh address listed for Lofton.

The daughter has been placed with child protective services.

1 p.m.

Authorities say a 1-year-old child shown smoking on a viral social media video was inhaling marijuana smoke.

A newly released arrest warrant for the mother says the woman helped the child inhale the marijuana from a blunt.

A version of the video that’s received millions of views shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding the cigarillo to the child’s lips. The child makes a cooing sound and appears to inhale before letting out a puff of smoke.

The mother, 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton, was arrested Wednesday. She was being held on charges of child abuse, marijuana possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Court records didn’t make clear if she has a lawyer.

Police say members of the public alerted them to videos of the child smoking.

