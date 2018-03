Influence of one-and-done debated on AP Podcast

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg discuss the outsized influence Kentucky coach John Calipari and his “one-and-done” recruiting philosophy has had on college basketball in the latest episode of the “AP Sports Special Events” daily March Madness podcast .

The hosts also tussle over which of their local favorites and upset specials, Loyola or Nevada, will advance after a Sweet 16 clash Thursday with bragging rights on the line, and discuss the role of 8-year-old Mariah Musselman and 98-year-old Sister Jean on the sidelines.

