House Intelligence approves release of report on Russia probe

The House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines to release the report on its 14-month-long Russia investigation. House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-California, said in a statement that the report contained findings that would help improve election security.

“This report, based on 70-plus witness interviews and more than 300,000 documents collected, provides specific findings and recommendations to improve our election security before the midterm elections,” Nunes said in a statement released Thursday. If Democrats submit their views, he went on to say, the report will include them. After the intelligence community vets the report and declassifies it, the committee will release a redacted version to the public.

But the ranking Democratic member of the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, dismissed the GOP’s report as “a fundamentally unserious effort.”

“They have altered key findings in the report even within the last week,” Schiff complained to reporters Thursday. “It shows the fundamental unseriousness of their endeavor that some of the most important conclusions of the intelligence community and their own work product would change in a matter of days even after they were supposed to have concluded their investigation.”

Schiff also said that Democrats had a series of motions they wanted to offer, including holding former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in contempt for his refusal “to answer broad categories of questions.” Democrats also had another dozen motions to require subpoenas for more documents and for witnesses who declined to answer questions, sometimes over claims of privilege.

Earlier this month the committee officially wrapped up its interviews, and the GOP majority on the committee concluded that it had not found evidence of collusion by the Trump campaign with the Russians, a finding that Democrats on the committee dispute.

Nonetheless, Schiff said that Democrats would submit their views to be included in the report. “We will also be conducting additional interviews and obtaining additional documents and indeed, that work has never stopped,” he said.

CBS News’ Olivia Victoria Gazis and Jack Turman contributed to this report.