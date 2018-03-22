Former Hamilton Heights Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has Kentucky in Sweet 16

Kentucky is back in the Sweet 16 tonight thanks in large part to the play of former Hamilton Heights guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

He wasn’t considered one of the Wildcats top freshman recruits when he arrived in Lexington this season, but now he could be an NBA lottery pick.

Gilgeous-Alexander should continue the Cats tradition of one-and-done players. He’s a 6-6 point guard with a 7-foot wing-span. That plays well in the NBA. Shai was the MVP of the SEC tournament, and he scored 27 in the Cats Big Dance win over Buffalo on Saturday.

Said Kentucky head coach John Calipari:”He works as hard as anybody I’ve had in practice. Bring it to the level that he can bring it ever day. Try to tell the rest of the team. Do you see what has happened for him? And he doesn’t play for himself, he plays for the team. But this team needs him to do stuff.”

Said Shai:”I think we are playing for each other on both ends of the floor. We are sharing the ball a lot better. Guys know what they need to do for us to win and everyone is just trying to go out there and do their roles and not do too much.”

Kentucky battles Kansas State on Thursday night at 9:37, and the game will be televised on News 12 Now