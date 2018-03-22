Bruce Springsteen extends “Springsteen on Broadway”

- Advertisement -

Fans who missed Bruce Springsteen’s sold-out show, “Springsteen on Broadway,” are in luck: The rock legend is staying on Broadway. Springsteen announced that he’s extending the show until Dec. 15.

When the rocker first announced the show, it was supposed to run for five weeks, from October to November 2017. The intimate, solo show takes place at the Walter Kerr Theater, which seats just 960 people. The show features Springsteen not just performing music, but also reading excerpts from his autobiography, “Born to Run.”

The show has been extended several times, first to Feb. 3, then June 30 and now to Dec. 15, which Springsteen says will be the “final show.” Because of the show’s massive popularity, Springsteen says that only those who previously registered to purchase tickets but did not have the chance to buy them will be eligible to receive an invitation to the sale. Eligible fans will receive information on Monday on how to buy the tickets.

#SpringsteenBroadway is being extended through December 2018. December 15th will be the final show of the historic Broadway run. Read more at https://t.co/PbLAsJ7SHj pic.twitter.com/d3F0qhNQjJ — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 21, 2018

When Springsteen first announced the show, he said, “I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible.”

“My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music,” he continued. “Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.”

The show’s ticket sales have generated some complaints from fans, who were upset to see them on StubHub for sky-high prices.