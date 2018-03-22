AP source: Giants trade Pierre-Paul to Bucs for draft picks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the New York Giants have traded defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for draft picks.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Thursday because neither team has announced the move. The trade was first reported by ESPN.

Pierre-Paul is a former first-round draft choice whose career was interrupted by a fireworks accident in 2015 that severely damaged his right hand. He helped the Giants win a Super Bowl in the 2011 season. He signed a four-year, $62 million contract a year ago.

The Giants will get Tampa Bay’s third-round draft pick this season. The teams will swap fourth-round picks next year.

Pierre-Paul had had 68 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles last season. He had 58 career sacks since he was drafted in 2010.

