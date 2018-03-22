9 people injured in crash involving bus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A city bus in Nashville has been involved in a crash that injured nine people.

A statement from the Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority says the crash happened Thursday morning and involved a bus and a passenger vehicle. The statement says seven passengers, the bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle were all taken to area hospitals. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Police were investigating. The transit authority said it is cooperating with the investigation.

