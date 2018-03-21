Weather Update: Wednesday’s Forecast – March 21, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Feeling More Like Winter As Spring Begins!

A few snow showers possible for the mountains to the east and the plateau early this morning. Most of us seeing a few clouds around.

Temperatures are cold – we’re in the low to mid 30s and we will stay chilly throughout the day. Highs will only be in the upper 40’s. Clouds early will give way to more sunshine for the afternoon.

Clearing and cold Wednesday night with lows by Thursday morning 30°-33°. A light freeze is expected for almost all of us.

More sunshine on Thursday. Temperatures will settle between 55°-57°, still well below average and the cool weather will continue through Friday with more clouds and highs in the 50’s.

Temperatures climbing into the 60s by next weekend with scattered showers on the way Saturday into Sunday.

More seasonable temperatures continuing into early next week.